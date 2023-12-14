AutoZone, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $26.52 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $26.52 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.46 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,719.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,597.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,525.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

