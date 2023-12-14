Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $472.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $442.98. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

