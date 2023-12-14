Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

RHP opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after acquiring an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after buying an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

