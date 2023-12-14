Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.