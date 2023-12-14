Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

NYSE AAP opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 254.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

