Barclays Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Equal Weight

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Riskified by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Riskified by 75.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 158.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.