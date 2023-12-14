JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Neutral”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

