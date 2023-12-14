Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 302 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $14,178.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 939,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,095,580.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 2.7 %

WLFC stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 256.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.