EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 4%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.18. 115,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 446,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

