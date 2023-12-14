EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 5%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 170,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 780,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $723.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

