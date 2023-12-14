Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 6.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 102,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 575,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $158,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,463 shares of company stock worth $3,086,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
