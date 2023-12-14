Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 3.2%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.38 and last traded at $173.38. Approximately 166,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 500,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.