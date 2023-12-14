SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 385,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 373,489 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 183,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 171,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $186,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

