Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Up 3.8%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 183,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 280,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 120.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 321,224 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

