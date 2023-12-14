Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.98

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 28063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $782.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

