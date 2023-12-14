Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. 41,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 207,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

