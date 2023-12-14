Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 151,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the previous session’s volume of 29,254 shares.The stock last traded at $205.92 and had previously closed at $205.72.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

