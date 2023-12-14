Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 92,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,752 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $174.51 million during the quarter. Hammerhead Energy had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $606,714,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,091,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.