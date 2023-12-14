MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.40

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 261014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

