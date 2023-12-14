Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $596.28

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $596.28 and last traded at $595.03, with a volume of 34726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

