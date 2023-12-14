The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.72

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 206152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

