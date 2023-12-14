John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.88.
John Wood Group Company Profile
