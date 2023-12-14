John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.