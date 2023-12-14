Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.87

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.87 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 45721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

