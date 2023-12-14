Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.48

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.48 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 292258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

