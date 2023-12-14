PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.51

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.51 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 30277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

