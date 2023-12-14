Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.41

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 38519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

