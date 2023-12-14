Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.240 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

