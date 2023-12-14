Comparing Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD) & Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Discoveries International and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Largo has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.93%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 0.59 -$1.45 million ($0.54) -3.91

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Largo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diamond Discoveries International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Largo -17.17% -12.66% -9.23%

Summary

Largo beats Diamond Discoveries International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

