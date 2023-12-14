Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of Water Technologies International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Water Technologies International
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.