Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Rises By 54.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WildBrain Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting segments. The Content Business segment is involved in the production of proprietary content, and licensing and distribution of content and royalties from owned IP.

