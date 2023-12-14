Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Up 0.3 %

Worldline stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

