WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.0 days.
WH Smith Price Performance
Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
About WH Smith
