WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.0 days.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

