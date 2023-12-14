Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in November

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wienerberger Price Performance
Shares of WBRBY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Wienerberger Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.