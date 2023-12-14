CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

