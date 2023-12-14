Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

