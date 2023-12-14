Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,529,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.