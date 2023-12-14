BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Sells $21,418.40 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) VP Alex Puchner sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $21,418.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.5 %

BJRI stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

