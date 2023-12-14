Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Buys $17,922.61 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $17,922.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,851,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,708,780.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $7,496.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10.
- On Monday, December 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,251 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.92 per share, with a total value of $243,564.92.
- On Monday, November 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00.
- On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.45 per share, with a total value of $3,032,750.50.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40.
- On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.01 per share, with a total value of $5,217,705.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.
- On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE HHH opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $89.58.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
