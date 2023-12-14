Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.