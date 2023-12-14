Park National Corp OH Sells 19,761 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

