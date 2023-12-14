Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.37% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
