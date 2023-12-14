Park National Corp OH Purchases 681 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.3 %

ECL stock opened at $198.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $198.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

