Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.