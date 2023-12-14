Park National Corp OH Purchases 218,239 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,239 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

