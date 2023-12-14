Park National Corp OH Purchases 438 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

