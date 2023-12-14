Park National Corp OH Buys 145,305 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 164.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 46.68% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000.

FTGS stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

