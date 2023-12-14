McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 114,027 Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hartford Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Short Duration ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

