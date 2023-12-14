Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $238.13 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $239.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average is $201.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

