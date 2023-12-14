Park National Corp OH Acquires 63,443 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 330.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.