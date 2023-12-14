Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.